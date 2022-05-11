Four Cameroonian Clubs Participate At The African Handball Championship

The international competition organised in Niamey in Niger will see the participation of 17 clubs from different parts of the continent.

Four hanball clubs will defend Cameroon at the 38th edition of the African Championship of Handball Champions Clubs. These teams are Fondation André Nziko, Fanz, Dynamique de Bokito, FAP men and FAP ladies.

Before flying to Niger last Monday, these teams, all based in Yaoundé, had intensive preparation sessions combined with friendly matches. This is the case, for instance of FAP ladies who spent a long time at the National Gendarmerie training camp at Camp Yayap.

The girls were able to meet their opponents TKC. And for FAP Sports Director, Bébé Paul François, the girls are fit and ready to compete, “our ambition is to do better than in the last edition where we finished third.”

For this edition, FAP Ladies have opponents likely Heritage (DRC), DGSP (DRC) Petro (Angola), Bandama (Côte d’Ivoire) and Dynamique (Bokito). The team with the most points will win the tournament.

But for men, the competition will evolve with chickens. In Group A, FAP inherited Al Ahly (Egypt), Caiman (Congo), Don Bosco (Ivory Coast) and Kirkos (Ethiopia). And Fanz on his side in pool B, will rub shoulders with Zamalek (Egypt) KSK (DRC) Kano Pillars (Nigeria) Flowers (Benin) and AS Niamey (Nigeria).