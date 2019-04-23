Four Cameroonians qualify for Africa Hub competition

Four Cameroonian young entrepreneurs have qualified for the 2019 international Pitch up entrepreneurial competition scheduled to hold in Casablanca, Morocco come June.

Unlike the 17 other participating African nations that have three places, Cameroon has got four. According to Alioune Gueye, General Commissioner of Hub Africa, organizer of the competition, it is due to the advanced level of competition this year.

As such, Aissata Ibamie, Dr Diana Mfondoum, Serge Zambo and Danielle Akini will fight for the green red yellow beside 51 other continental contesters at the Hub Africa competition.

They were selected out of 17 at the National competition in Yaounde, before an International jury of 10.

The selection took place at the end of a two-day workshop on entrepreneurial skills where each contestant presented his project for approval.

Aissa Ibamie, student at Polytech Higher Institute Maroua seduced the jury with her food boiler that uses sand to run.

Dr Diana on her part presented the Moringa Tea project that handles cases of malnourished HIV patients on anti-retroviral treatment as well as cures diabetes.

Serge Zambo on the other hand presented his Pocket Recovery Phone project which helps to recover a missed phone.

Daniel Akini’s Genius Centre presented an e-learning interactive platform where by children aged 4 to 17 learn how to create video games, to name but these.

Before travelling to Morocco, the young entrepreneurs will benefit from mentorships at the National Advanced School of Engineering in Yaounde.