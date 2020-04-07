Four Kenyan counties in partial lockdown

Published on 07.04.2020 at 01h21 by APA News

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday ordered the immediate cessation of movement by road, rail or air in four counties hard hit by cases of coronavirus.While addressing the nation, Kenyatta said that the 21- day partial lockdown comes into affect at 07:00 hours on Monday.

The four counties include Nairobi, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa city.

However, the movement of food supplies and other cargo will continue during this period.

“The movement within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and the Counties of Kilifi, Kwale, and Mombasa shall continue subject to the nationwide curfew,” said Kenyatta.

Meanwhile, he announced 16 more cases of people testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number to 158.

Sor far, six people have died of the infection.

4277 people have so far been tested for the virus.