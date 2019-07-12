Four killed as blast targets Benghazi funeral

At least four people are now known to have been killed in an explosion targeting the funeral of a soldier of the Libyan National Army in Benghazi.The spokesman of the army, Ahmed Mesmary told journalists that a car rigged with explosives had gone off during the funeral of Khalifa Mesmari in Hawari cemetery in Libya’s eastern city on Thursday.

He said aside from the four people killed, 26 others were wounded in the blast as a number of officers of the LNA attended the funeral.

This incident comes amidst an ongoing campaign by the Libyan National Army under the command of Khalifa Hafter to wrest control of Tripoli from the internationally backed National Accord Government.

Meanwhile health officials in the country have put fatality figures since the battle for Tripoli began in April at 100 people killed, 500 wounded and about 120, 000 displaced.