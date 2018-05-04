Four miners die at S/Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater mine

Management of South Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater mine on Friday confirmed that four of the 13 miners trapped three kilometres underneath its gold mine following a “seismic event” at its Driefontein operation in the West Rand district of Johannesburg have died from their injuries.The miners were trapped underground at Masakhane mine in Driefontein following a rock fall on Thursday, which measured 2.2 on the Richter scale.

In a statement on Friday, Sibanye-Stillwater confirmed that 10 of the 13 employees have now been rescued, four of whom died after succumbing to their injuries.

Of the rescued miners, six are in hospital. Another employee has been located, while two employees remain unaccounted for in the accident, management said.

Mine management has expressed condolences to the families and friends of the deceased employees.

Meanwhile, operations at the Masakhane shaft have been suspended.