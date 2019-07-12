Four perish in Cameroon landslide

At least four people were killed in a landslide in Cameroon’s western locality of Fomopea, following torrential rain on Thursday, reliable sources have told APA.The victims were identified as two teenagers belonging to the same family and two adults.

“They were taken unawares by a strong erosion of the land that completely engulfed their house as they slept” rescuers said.

They said the death toll could have been even higher given that the incident had occurred overnight.

The administrative authorities in the district of Fokoue who visited the site of the disaster said several of those wounded have been taken to local health facilities in the area.

They said several houses were damaged, three of them totally destroyed.

Houses shattered by the landslide are on the side of a hill overlooking the mountainous area, “which is not appropriate for construction,” according to municipal authorities who are said to have advised people against settling there.

The latest incidents indicate that heavy rains still continue to pour on this part of the country, raising fears of further destruction.