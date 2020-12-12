Four staff of International organizations killed in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

The Danish Refugee Council (DRC) said three aid workers were killed in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. According to DRC, the workers were killed last month.“The Danish Refugee Council is deeply saddened to confirm the death of three colleagues in Tigray Region, Ethiopia last month,” it said in an update published on its website on December 11, 2020.

Furthermore, the DRC in a statement said that those killed were “colleagues — who worked as guards in one of our project sites.” Other than saying in “one of our project sites,” the statement unspecified the exact location of the incident or project site or the circumstances under which the guards were killed.

Families of the alleged victims are not reached due to “the lack of communications and ongoing insecurity in the region.” Still unclear is whether the victims are locals or expatriate workers.

Moreover, the statement did not say as to who is behind the killing. It seems that information is rather left for speculation: “DRC urges all parties to respect international humanitarian law, including the protection of both civilians and humanitarian aid workers. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.”

Meanwhile, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) reported that one of its staff was killed at the Hitsats Refugee Camp in Shire, Tigray region of Ethiopia. It is implied in the IRC report the victim is an in-country staff. Just like the case of the Danish Refugee Council report, the name of the victim and the date he was killed is unspecified.

On Thursday, Amnesty International published a press release saying “The Ethiopian authorities must allow unfettered international humanitarian aid to reach refugee camps in Tigray state.”