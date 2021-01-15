Four tourists survive plane crash in northern Zimbabwe

A Briton and three Singaporeans survived after the plane they were travelling in crash-landed in a resort area in northern Zimbabwe on Wednesday, state media reported here on Friday.The official Herald daily said the four escaped death by a whisker when their single engine Cessna plane stalled mid-air soon after takeoff from Kariba airport.

The plane was reportedly headed for Sijarira Forests on the south western shores of Lake Kariba, which is a hit with wilderness-loving tourists.

It crashed near some fishing camps in Binga district and the occupants – British pilot John Simpson and Singaporean tourists Hugh Napier, Jasmine Koa and her two-year-old son Walter – were taken to a hospital in Kariba.