Four Turkish nationals kidnapped in Nigeria

The police have confirmed the kidnap of four nationals from Turkey in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State in North Central Nigeria.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, said on Sunday that the foreigners were abducted at a drinking parlour in Gbale village on Saturday night.

Those abducted were identified as Seyit Keklik (25), Yasin Colak (33), Ergun Yurdakul (35), and Senerapal (40).

The victims are construction workers.

According to Okasanmi, the Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has dispatched teams under the special unit, Operation Puff Adder in the area to rescue the expatriates.

According to him, the commissioner of police ordered security operatives to ensure that the kidnappers were arrested and brought to justice.

He said that effort to track the kidnappers and their victims was already yielding positive results.