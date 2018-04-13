Franc Zone countries invited to ‘pool efforts’

Congolese Prime Minister Clement Mouamba on Friday called on Franc Zone countries to “pool their efforts” to provide adequate responses to the challenges facing them, such as the fight against corruption and money laundering.“It is also a matter of pooling our efforts in responding to a number of challenges, such as the fight against money laundering and financing of terrorism, without forgetting the essential stability of our financial systems that must be preserved,” said Mouamba, chairing the opening of the meeting of finance ministers of the member countries.

The themes of the meeting “reflect our desire to densify, strengthen and converge our economies to better arm ourselves against endogenous and exogenous shocks inherent in economic cycles,” Mouamba said, adding that “there is a broad consensus to recognize that the monetary and financial cooperation between our monetary unions and France has real advantages.”

In this regard, he spoke of the principle of solidarity, stressing that it is the foundation of “the partnership without which some countries (members of the Franc zone) would not have been able to finance their balance of payments in this current context of crisis.”

However, continued Mouamba, the meeting must be used to “strengthen” this interstate cooperation “in the best interest of our states and our peoples who all aspire to a well-shared well-being.”

“It’s imperative, in terms of the benefits of monetary and economic unions,” he said.

The meeting is being held in the presence of CFA franc experts from France, and the Governor and the presidents of financial institutions in the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) region.

The Franc Zone is a monetary and financial area linking France to the Comoros and 14 African countries namely, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo.