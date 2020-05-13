France announces €40m support to Ethiopia to stem COVID-19 pandemic

Published on 13.05.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

France has announced a €40 million budgetary support to Ethiopia to help the horn African country in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.The money will be disbursed through the French Development Agency (AFD), according to a press release the embassy of France in Addis Ababa issued on Wednesday.

The budgetary support will help Ethiopia to cope up with short-term challenges and support its emergency plan as well the current national efforts to achieve the economic transition of the country.

The support is part of a €85 million agreement signed in June last year to assist Ethiopia in the implementation of its ambitious economic reforms

.The agreement was signed following the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Addis Ababa in March last year.

Meanwhile, South Korea donated medical supplies to Ethiopia to help the country in its battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The medical equipment include over 28,000 testing kits, 150,400 face masks and disinfectant solution. It also provided 1.8 million birr aid in cash.

Ambassador of South Korea to Ethiopia, Lim Hoon Min, handed over the medical supplies to Ethiopia’s Minister of Health, Dr Lia Tadesse, APA learned.

Ethiopia has so far reported 263 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 108 recoveries and five deaths.