France eyes more trade with Rwanda

The French Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Franck Riester is in Kigali on Tuesday to boost trade ties between the two countries, an official source confirmed to APA.A delegation of French companies and business operators are accompanying the minister to interact with Rwandan leaders as well as members of the private sector.

The delegation led by the senior French government official is set to hold several bilateral exchanges with different ministers including his Rwandan counterpart Beata Habyarimana, reports said.

Among other Rwandan government officials also include the minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana and Claver Gatete of Infrastructures and Paula Ingabire, the Minister of ICT and Innovation.

In a related development, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian is also in Rwanda to take part in the second ongoing African Union and European Union ministerial meeting which is currently taking place in Kigali.

Rwanda and France have taken a number of steps to normalise bilateral relations.

The efforts include the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Rwanda where he recognised the magnitude of France’s responsibilities in the 1994 genocide and expressed solidarity with survivors.