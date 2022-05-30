Sport › Football

Happening now

France-Football: Jean Onana Present In team Of The Season…

Published on 30.05.2022 at 21h11 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The Cameroonian midfielder among other players is in the line-up for this season’s revelations in the french national championship as well as la Coupe de France.

He was not called up by the coach-manager, Rigobert Song for the next grouping of the Lions, but his talent during the season did not go unnoticed in France. This season, his performance was highly appreciated by the French gazette. The Girondins Bordeaux player is in the line-up of the revelations for the 2021-2022 season. And this is both in the league (Ligue 1) and in the Coupe de France. For the newspaper L’équipe, he is one of those who have regenerated French football. Equally applauded after an amazing season was the Franco-Cameroonian striker, Hugo Ekitike, who plays for Reims.

This season, Jean Onana has played 23 games scoring 3 goals and delivering 2 assists in all competitions. Even if his club at the end of the season was relegated to Ligue 2, the native of the Cité Verte in Yaoundé displayed soo much energy in the middle of the field. Aged 22, he has during this season shown physical solidity, a game projected forward and ease in breaking the lines. All of these qualities should be said should be exploited by Cameroon for the upcoming World Cup to build her game.

Let’s hope that his performances hailed in France will attract the attention of big clubs in Europe during the next transfer window.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 06.05.2022

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top