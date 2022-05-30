France-Football: Jean Onana Present In team Of The Season…

The Cameroonian midfielder among other players is in the line-up for this season’s revelations in the french national championship as well as la Coupe de France.

He was not called up by the coach-manager, Rigobert Song for the next grouping of the Lions, but his talent during the season did not go unnoticed in France. This season, his performance was highly appreciated by the French gazette. The Girondins Bordeaux player is in the line-up of the revelations for the 2021-2022 season. And this is both in the league (Ligue 1) and in the Coupe de France. For the newspaper L’équipe, he is one of those who have regenerated French football. Equally applauded after an amazing season was the Franco-Cameroonian striker, Hugo Ekitike, who plays for Reims.

This season, Jean Onana has played 23 games scoring 3 goals and delivering 2 assists in all competitions. Even if his club at the end of the season was relegated to Ligue 2, the native of the Cité Verte in Yaoundé displayed soo much energy in the middle of the field. Aged 22, he has during this season shown physical solidity, a game projected forward and ease in breaking the lines. All of these qualities should be said should be exploited by Cameroon for the upcoming World Cup to build her game.

Let’s hope that his performances hailed in France will attract the attention of big clubs in Europe during the next transfer window.