France injects €20m into Gambia’s water supply project

The Gambia has received a staggering 20 million Euro grant from the French government for a water supply project in the Greater Banjul Area.The new French Ambassador to Banjul, Philipe Lallion announced the launching of the project on Monday as he presented his credentials to Gambian president Adama Barrow.

The French diplomat said, his country regards The Gambia as a “priority” in its diplomatic and bilateral cooperation in Africa.

Hailing the new democratic dispensation in The Gambia under President Barrow, Ambassador Lallion expressed Paris’s willingness to cooperate with Banjul in various fields.

He said the latest support from France serves as a testimony of the growing strengthen of the ties between Banjul and Paris.

It comes weeks after France announced it will bankroll the extension of the Ecowas Mission in The Gambia.