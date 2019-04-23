France issues travel advise over Rwanda border tension

France has issued a travel advise to its citizens traveling to Rwanda following border tensions with neighbors Uganda and Burundi.France warned its citizens in East Africa to avoid volatile borders between Rwanda and Uganda.

The French Foreign Affairs ministry issued the travel advisory warning of security risks for those who want to enter or stay in Rwanda.

“Due to current tensions between Rwanda and Uganda and the risk of blocking the land border, it is inadvisable to travel by road between these two countries” read the statement from France’s Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

This comes as Uganda- Rwanda border remains closed since February this year.

Initially, Rwanda claimed it had closed the borders to work on its One-Stop Border Post.

However, during the same time, Rwanda advised its citizens against travelling to Uganda claiming that Ugandan authorities were abducting, arbitrarily arresting, jailing, torturing and illegally deporting Rwandans.

Uganda was also accused of hosting, sponsoring, and facilitating terrorist groups – more specifically the Rwanda National Congress-RNC and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda FDLR – that have declared war on Rwanda.