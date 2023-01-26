France recalls its ambassador to Burkina Faso

In December 2022, the transitional government of Burkina Faso requested the departure of the French diplomat accredited to Ouagadougou.The French ambassador to Burkina Faso, Luc Hallade, was recalled by Paris for “consultations,” the Quai d’Orsay (French foreign ministry) said Thursday, January 26, 2023.

“In the context of the latest developments in Burkina Faso, we have decided to recall our ambassador to Paris, to conduct consultations on the state and prospects of our bilateral cooperation,” the Quai d’Orsay said.

In late December 2022, the transitional authorities asked France to recall its ambassador accredited to the country, Luc Hallade, feeling that he is no longer a “reliable interlocutor” and no longer wished to work with the French diplomat.

The recall of Luc Hallade comes days after the Transition called for the withdrawal of French Sabre forces stationed at Kamboinsin in Ouagadougou. On Wednesday, January 25, Paris agreed to the request and confirmed that its special forces will leave within a month, in accordance with the wishes of the Burkinabe government.

Since the coming of Captain Ibrahim Traore to power last September following a coup d’Etat against Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who overthrew President Roch Marc Christian Kabore eight months earlier, diplomatic relations between France and Burkina Faso have been deteriorating daily. Supporters of the new strongman in Ouagadougou are calling for a rapprochement with Moscow and for recourse to the services of the Russian paramilitary group, Wagner.

The new authorities in Burkina Faso are in favor of diversifying their military cooperation with other foreign powers, but are ruling out any possibility of involving Wagner’s mercenaries in the fight against jihadist groups.