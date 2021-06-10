France’s Macron to “overhaul” Barkhane Force

President Emmanuel Macron of France, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, announced the “utter transformation” of his military force Barkhane operating in the Sahel.During a press conference, the French head of state announced the “end of Operation Barkhane as an external operation.”(…) we will initiate a profound transformation of our military presence in the Sahel,” Emmanuel Macron said.

He stressed that “the lasting presence in the context of external operations of France cannot replace the return of the State and State services to political stability and to the choice of sovereign States.”

“The continuation of our commitment in the Sahel will not happen within a constant framework. We cannot secure areas that fall into anomy because States do not take their responsibilities,” President Macron went on, announcing consultations, before the end of June, with the G5-Sahel countries, the United States and other partners.

With 5,100 soldiers, Barkhane, which was launched on August 1, 2014, on the ashes of the Serval and Epervier operations, will in turn give way to an international alliance against terrorism that will involve the States of the Sahel region.

After Colonel Assimi Goita’s second coup against the country’s transitional leaders; President Bah Ndaw and his Prime Minister Moctar Ouane on May 24, France suspended its joint military operations with Mali under the Barkhane Force.