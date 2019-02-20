Francophonie deploys mission to election-bound Senegal

The International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF) has announced on Wednesday that its Secretary General, Louise Mushikiwabo has sent a fact-finding and contact mission to Senegal for February 24th presidential election.“Led by the former Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe, Patrice Emery Trovoada, and composed of a parliamentarian, political figures and high-level experts from member countries of the Francophonie, the mission will visit Senegal from 19 to 26 February 2019,” the statement said.

To carry out their work effectively, the members of the OIF mission will meet with national authorities, candidates, election management and monitoring bodies, civil society organizations, as well as electoral missions in the field and international partners accredited in Senegal.

“The findings and observations collected in the field will enable the mission to identify good electoral practices developed on this occasion that can be the subject of exchanges of good experiences in other states in the French-speaking world,” the document stated.

Where appropriate, the International Organization of Francophonie (OIF) plans to formulate “recommendations aimed at strengthening and consolidating democratic achievements and progress in Senegal.”

Senegal is one of 54 members of the OIF, plus seven associate members and 27 observers.