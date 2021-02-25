International › APA

Francophonie sends mission to assess Mali situation

Published on 25.02.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

The special envoy of the Secretary General of the International Organisation of the Francophonie (OIF) for monitoring the situation in Mali has been in Bamako snce Wednesday to assess the progress made in the transition process which should culminate in future general elections.The OIF continues to assist the Malian government in its efforts to complete the political transition. 

Prime Minister, Moctar Ouane, received Cheikh Tidiane Gadio, Special Envoy of the OIF Secretary General.

The progress of the transition process and future elections were the main focus of the talks. 

“Mr. Gadio has offered to the Head of Government the technical support and expertise of the OIF to the transition process,” a statement shared with APA on Thursday said.

The special envoy congratulated the Prime Minister for the adoption of his Action Plan, “a decisive step in the transition process.” 

Similarly, the Senegalese diplomat welcomed the dialogue initiated by the Prime Minister with all the actors of the transition, the statement added.

 

