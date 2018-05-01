Freed aid workers moved to Juba

The International Committee of the Red Cross says it has successfully negotiated the safe return to Juba of aid workers who were abducted in South Sudan last week.In a statement on Tuesday, the ICRC said the South Sudanese aid workers were transported by its aircraft from an area around Yei to the capital.

Ten aid workers were abducted by an armed militia last week.

François Stamm, the head of delegation for the ICRC in South Sudan was quoted as saying the freed aid workers will be able to return to their families.

The ICRC said although it provided the transportation for the released aid workers with the consent of all the parties involved, it was not involved in any negotiations.

None of the aid workers were ICRC staff members.