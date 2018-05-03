Freetown: President Bio told to declare personal assets

Sierra Leone’s new President Julius Maada Bio should declare his assets in the spirit of transparency and accountability, the country’s umbrella journalist union has demanded.Kelvin Lewis, President of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), said Thursday Bio should copy the footsteps of his predecessor Ernest Bai Koroma who declared his assets shortly after assuming office in 2007.

Lewis also called on the former President Koroma to declare his assets after leaving office as required by the same laws.

“In line with our avowed role in holding our leaders to account, we are mindful that former President Koroma did declare his assets to the Anti-Corruption Commission according to a law established for all government officials. We are therefore in line with the ‘Citizens’ Manifesto’ calling on President Bio to declare his assets” Lewis said in a speech marking World Press Freedom Day in Freetown.

Sierra Leone’s anti-corruption laws provide for all public officials to declare their assets, but it allows them to do so in secret.

Accountability campaigners have frowned at this secrecy, which they say does very little to prevent corruption as it hinders the public’s ability to properly scrutinize public officials.

Lewis called on both the former and current president to declare their assets in open, regardless of the law, so that they can bring to the table the transparency and accountability which is in the spirit of the legislation and the spirit of the masses as captured in the civil society-led Citizens’ manifesto.

World Press Freedom Day offers journalists around the globe the opportunity to discuss issues affecting the profession and review their progress over the year.

The day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference.

Since then, 3 May, which is also the anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration, is celebrated worldwide.

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, in a statement marking the day called on governments to strengthen press freedom and to protect journalists.

The 2018 theme is: Keeping Power in Check – Media, Justice and the Rule of Law.

Media rights campaigners in Sierra Leone say although the country has operated in a relatively free environment, continued retention of the criminal libel law in the country’s law books has limited the ability of journalists to effectively perform their duty of holding public officials accountable.

The discussions held at the headquarters of SLAJ in Freetown therefore centered on calls for the repeal of that law.