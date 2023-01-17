French aid helps plug Angola nutrition deficit – WFP

Published on 17.01.2023 at 19h21 by APA News

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of EUR 500,000 from the French government towards its nutrition response for families affected by drought in southern Angola.In Cunene province, the contribution will help WFP provide nutritious products to prevent and treat acute malnutrition to some 700 children under the age of two and 3, 200 pregnant and breast-feeding women between January and July 2023.

In addition, 6,000 people will benefit from sensitization and nutrition education sessions during cooking demonstrations, focus group discussions and awareness raising activities.

After the most severe drought since 1981, many areas in the south are still recovering.

The municipality of Cahama, where the programme will be implemented, continues to receive below average rainfall.

High levels of acute food insecurity, inadequate care and feeding practices, limited access to safe drinking water and low infectious disease vaccination coverage, contribute to high levels of acute malnutrition.

“The French contribution, part of the French Food Aid Programme 2022, will allow WFP to assist communities to recognize and prevent acute malnutrition,” said José Ferrão, WFP Angola country director.

“In addition to providing Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food, WFP will capacitate health unit workers and community agents by providing equipment nutrition education materials” he added.

In December 2022, WFP reached 1,700 children with moderate acute malnutrition through community nutrition programmes.

The timely contribution from the government of France will allow WFP to expand the nutrition response in Angola.

“I would like to take this opportunity to note that the French Government is committed to strengthening and continuing its support in order to ensure greater impact and increase the target population in the future,” said Daniel Vosgien, Ambassador of France to Angola.

“Finally, the French Cooperation is also developing several projects to support family farming and trainings for youth in order to promote food production in disadvantaged areas.”

In addition to nutrition programmes, WFP is supporting drought affected populations through commodity vouchers and school feeding.

The UN agency supports the Angolan government with food security assessments and the development of relevant policies and provides logistical services to humanitarian partners.