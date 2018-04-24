French, American armies jointly trained Cameroonian army on IEDs clearance

The US Army through US Army Africa (USARAF) and its French counterpart through the French Elements Channel in Gabon (EFG) have conducted a joint training for the benefit of the Cameroonian army in techniques to defuse and clear improvised explosive devices (IEDs), APA reports Tuesday in Douala.The two exercises had several objectives, including the ability to destroy without collateral casualties all types of explosive devices.

The Americans have trained twenty-five specialists in the fight against EIDs after which they rejoiced at the fact that “they now have the skills to clear mines, undertake, when the situation requires it, the neutralization of identified devices.”

For the French expert Jacques Belon, it was a level 4 training, that is to say the top of the cycle, and the most demanding.

According to military sources, since the outbreak of attacks by the terrorist sect Boko Haram, these exercises have since 2014 enabled the defense forces to deal with explosive devices in a professional manner in some 200 interventions at the war front.