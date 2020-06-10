French businesses support Cameroon’s fight against Coronavirus

A group of French businesses with subsidiaries in Cameroon have thrown their weight behind government’s drive to fight the COVID-19 in Cameroon.

The head of the French businesses were at the Ministry of Public Health to discuss better ways of help the country fight the pandemic.

The delegation led by the French Amabassador to Cameroon, HE Christophe Guilhou had fruitful discussions with the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda before donating 16.000 test kits.

In addition to this solidarity gesture, other French businesses made other significant donations comprised of four tons of protective equipment, notably 15.000 surgical masks, 2000 washable masks, 45.000 gloves, 200 cans of disinfectants, detergents …etc.

Receiving the equipment, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda thanked the donors for the gesture which he said will boost the health workers on the front line in the fight against the pandemic. He added that the gesture symbolizes the strong ties that exist between both nations and hope the donors will continue to provide their support in the fight against the pandemic

In the current approach of the Government which aims to consolidate a Covid database, Dr Malachie Manaouda extended a hand to the heads of the French businesses for an active collaboration to coordinate the testing data but also, to refer the possible cases of their personnel, for an optimum care.