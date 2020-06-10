› Health

Happening now

French businesses support Cameroon’s fight against Coronavirus

Published on 11.06.2020 at 00h20 by JournalduCameroun

A group of French businesses with subsidiaries in Cameroon have thrown their weight behind government’s drive to fight the COVID-19 in Cameroon.

The head of the French businesses were at the Ministry of Public Health to discuss better ways of help the country fight the pandemic.

The delegation led by the French Amabassador to Cameroon, HE Christophe Guilhou had fruitful discussions with the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda before donating 16.000 test kits.

In addition to this solidarity gesture, other French businesses made other significant donations comprised of four tons of protective equipment, notably 15.000 surgical masks, 2000 washable masks, 45.000 gloves, 200 cans of disinfectants, detergents …etc.

Receiving the equipment, the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda thanked the donors for the gesture which he said will boost the health workers on the front line in the fight against the pandemic. He added that the gesture symbolizes the strong ties that exist between both nations and hope the donors will continue to provide their support in the fight against the pandemic

The Minister of Public Health, Dr MANAOUDA Malachie received in audience on June 3, 2020, H.E. Christophe GUILHOU, Ambassador of France to Cameroon.

In the current approach of the Government which aims to consolidate a Covid database, Dr Malachie Manaouda extended a hand to the heads of the French businesses for an active collaboration to coordinate the testing data but also, to refer the possible cases of their personnel, for an optimum care.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top