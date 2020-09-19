French football club PSG offers to open academy in Rwanda in October

International › APA

Published on 19.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

French professional football club based in Paris, Paris Saint-Germain Football (PSG) is set to open a football academy in October this year, Sports sources revealed Saturday to APA in Kigali.The  academy will be established in Huye, a district located at around 130  Km in Southern Rwanda following the agreement signed recently, according  to the same source.

Since December last year, Rwanda and French Football club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) announced a three-year sponsorship deal.

Under  the deal, Rwanda is going to be the exclusive suppliers of coffee and  tea at Parc des Princes, (PSG’s home stadium) this year’s  season in a  lifestyle partnership covering aspects beyond football and tourism.

The other component is advertising Rwanda as a brand and ‘Visit Rwanda’ through backdrop banners.

Rwanda also has ‘Visit Rwanda’ on the shirts of female players and on the training kits for men.

The  agreement also caters to football development where PSG will continue  to nature and promote the young people who want to get into football and  bringing facilities to support football. We will be having coaching  sessions and mentoring of emerging players.

Speaking to reporters  in Kigali, Rwandan minister of Sports, Aurore Mimosa Barahira said  Rwanda is looking to establish football academies to prepare young  people to meet the demands of professional football.

PSG will  work with young Rwandan footballers with the aim of reaching their full  sporting potential through training programs adapted and transmitted by  coaches fully imbued with the expertise of the Club,” she said.

Due to the confidentiality of the agreement, the financial details of the deal are yet to be disclosed, it said.

