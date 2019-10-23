French Gov’t expresses desire to accompany Cameroon in appeasement efforts

The French Minister of Europe and Foreign affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian has expressed his country’s readiness to accompany the Government of Cameroon in its ongoing after Major National Dialogue appeasement efforts.

Jean-Yves Le Drian who is on a 48-hour official visit to Cameroon was speaking today at the Unity Palace after an over 60minutes exchange with the Head of State, HE President Paul Biya.

It emerged from the discussions that the French Government amongst others isues expressed its readiness to accompany Cameroon in its appeasement efforts underway since the end of the Major National Dialogue convened by President Paul Biya.

“We wish to accompany Cameroon to consolidate its peace and appeasement efforts put in place for a couple of weeks now, following the Major National Dialogue. We believe we can help because we have experience in the domain of decentralisation…” Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

This visit comes barely two weeks after President Biya’s maiden encounter with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Lyon, Paris, in the side line of the 6th Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund for the fight against HIV, Malaria and Tuberculosis.