French leader in Senegal on three-day official visit

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Dakar for a three-day official visit to Senegal, during which he will take part in the 3rd Global Partnership for Education fund-raising conference.Senegalese President Macky Sall received his French host at Dakar’s Leopold Sedar Senghor international airport on Thursday evening.

The Global Education Conference in Dakar, to be co-chaired by Sall and Macron, is under way at the President Abdou Diouf International Conference Centre in Diamnaidor just outside Dakar.

The Global Education Conference meeting will be officially opened this Friday, and will see the participation of nine African heads of state.

Chad’s Idriss Deby, Niger’s Mahamadou Issoufou, Central African Republic’s Faustin-Archange Touadera, and Mali’s Ibrahim Boubacar Keita arrived Thursday in the Senegalese capital.

Ghana’s leader Nana Akufo Addo, Burkina Faso’s Roch Marc Christian Kaboré and Faure Ggnassingbé of Togo are expected in Dakar this Friday morning.

Already, World Bank President Jim Ying Kim, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, the Secretary General of the Francophonie, Michaëlle Jean, and Administrator Adama Ouane, and as many as 66 Education Ministers are in Dakar for the conference.

During his first official visit to Senegal, the French president will sign bilateral cooperation agreements with Sall including in the education sector, and visit some infrastructure with French investment, including the Maison du Train Express Regional (TER).

Presidents Macron and Sall will also travel on Saturday to visit the fishing district of Guet-Ndar in Saint-Louis (257 km from Dakar), threatened by coastal erosion.

Macron is accompanied by his spouse, Madame Macron, who has a special programme prepared for her as guest of Senegal’s first lady Marieme Faye Sall.

The Macrons are expected to leave Senegal on Saturday, where new French leader arrived after visiting Tunisia.