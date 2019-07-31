French MP to grace Mauritanian leader’s inauguration

French President Emmanuel Macron will be represented by an MP at the inauguration of the new Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, slated for Thursday, official sources in Nouakchottl told APA.To this end, Mr. Macron has sent the Chairman of the National Assembly’s Defence and Armed Forces Committee, Jean-Jacques Bridey, who was received by Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz on Wednesday in Nouakchott.

In a statement to the press at the end of the meeting, Mr. Bridey said he had given his host a written message from the French leader and conveyed his apologies for not being disposed to attend the inauguration.

The meeting was an opportunity to recall the “good bilateral relations” between the two countries, said the French parliamentarian, stressing the solidity and effectiveness of these ties not only in the security sphere but also in other areas of development.

Mr. Bridey added that he had also recalled the “absolute trust” on which such relations are based as well as the good personal relations between the two leaders.

Ghazouani revealed that the Mauritanian leader had requested a meeting with him immediately after the inauguration ceremony to remind him of the age-old friendship and trust between the two peoples and the excellent cooperation between Paris and Nouakchott.

MOO/te/lb/APA