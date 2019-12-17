The pressure for the United Nations to send a fact-finding mission on human rights violation in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon continues to mount.

After the Chairman of the US Foreign Affairs Committee at the House of Representatives, it is the turn of a French Member of parliament to urgent his country’s representative at the UN to pressure the global body to send a fact-finding mission to Cameroon.

Sébastien Nadot, Member of Parliament for the Haute Garonne said Cameroon is not far from witnessing a genocide if the siituation is not arrested and urged his country to take the lead and send a team of experts to evaluate the human rights situation in the restive North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

He said the move will send a strong signal to the government of Cameroon as well as armed groups and help bring peace to the country as well as the sub region as a whole.