French President Emmanuel Macron ends Rwanda visit

Published on 28.05.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

French President Emmanuel Macron ended a two-day official visit to Rwanda on Friday after attending the signing of a raft of agreements buttressing bilateral relations between the two countries.The agreements signed earlier Thursday include a framework for bilateral cooperation signed between French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Vincent Biruta.

The most significant pact appeared to be the availability of 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Rwanda.

Other agreements covered separate projects related to the grant of Euro 1.5 million to promote sports and talent development.

Earlier Thursday, Rwandan minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana also signed a Euro 60 million financing agreement with Rémy Rioux the Director-General of French Agency for Development (AFD).

The funds from the agreement are earmarked to support the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines as well as social protection initiatives.