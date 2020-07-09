French President pays tribute to late Ivorian Premier

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday hailed in a statement “the memory of an architect of the economic recovery of Cote d’Ivoire” after the death on Wednesday of Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the Ivorian Primer Minister.“The President of the Republic joins President Alassane Ouattara in his deep sorrow and offers his condolences to the Ivorian people and the family of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly. He salutes the memory and dedication of a great servant of Cote d’Ivoire, the architect of its economic recovery and a faithful friend of France,” a statement from the Elysée reads.

“France expresses its unwavering solidarity with Cote d’Ivoire and its people and will continue to work alongside them on the path of peace and reconciliation,” Macron added.

The head of the Ivorian government, Amadou Gon Coulibaly died Wednesday afternoon in Abidjan at the age of 61, less than a week after returning from Paris where he had undergone heart surgery.