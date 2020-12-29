International › APA

Happening now

Fresh batch of 130 migrants, asylum seekers to be evacuated from Libya to Rwanda

Published on 29.12.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

A fresh batch of 130 African refugees and asylum-seekers who have been living in Libya’s detention centers will be evacuated to Rwanda Tuesday, an official source confirmed to APA in Kigali.This is part of the Rwandan government’s commitment to  temporarily host Africans who are evacuated from the North African  country, after being stranded in Libya.

Some evacuated refugees  will be processed for resettlement to other countries, said the UN  refugee agency, adding that others will be helped with alternative  options, including returning to countries where they were previously  granted asylum, returning home if they agree, or remaining as refugees  in Rwanda.

Currently, 385 of them have been evacuated to Rwanda and of these, over 200 got resettled in other countries – mainly in Europe.

According  to the UN agency, the new arrivals will be provided with accommodation,  food and water as well as daily items at the transit center, adding  that nine health professionals including a psychologist and a team of  counsellors will help the evacuees with trauma caused in Libya.

The  Rwandan government in September said it will “soon” receive 500 African  refugees and asylum-seekers living in Libyan detention centers after  the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up a transit  mechanism for evacuating refugees and asylum-seekers out of Libya.

The MoU was signed by the Rwandan government, the UNHCR, and the African Union in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia.

Libya  has become a preferred departure point for illegal migrants hoping to  cross the Mediterranean Sea into Europe due to insecurity and chaos in  the North African country following the 2011 uprising that toppled  former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top