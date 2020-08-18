Fresh mass grave’s discovery resonates with Rwandan press

A week later the story that still resonates with the Rwanda press is the discovery of a new mass graves of genocide victims in Nyamirambo, one of the better known suburbs of Kigali.Twenty-six years after the genocide committed against Tutsi in Rwanda, survivors are yet to know the whereabouts of all the victims because planners and perpetrators make an effort to hide information in the continued denial, the last stage of a genocide, wrote KT Press, one of the English language dailies published in Kigali.

The newspaper said that the commissioner in charge of the well being of genocide survivors in Ibuka, an umbrella body explained that the search started after a tip-off from a young man who indicated that Tutsis were killed and thrown in mass graves from the home of a genocide perpetrator.

Under the headline “How The Latest Mass Graves Of Genocide Victims Were Discovered In Kigali”, the newspaper wrote that two mass graves were found with the remains of 100 victims of the genocide against Tutsi since the start of the search – Saturday, August 15.

Reporting similarly, the pro-government daily ‘The New Times’ reported that the remains of over 100 victims of the genocide have so far been exhumed from the backyard of a home belonging to a man convicted for genocide against the Tutsis.

‘The New Times’ wrote that during the genocide in 1994, the owner of the house is said to have set up a roadblock near his house where Interahamwe militia converged daily to kill every passerby found to be a Tutsi fleeing their homes.

Many of the victims were residents from the neighbourhood which is located in Nyamirambo, a suburb of Kigali city.

Following the macabre discovery, Rwanda Investigation Bureau has arrested six people suspected of hiding information about these remains, which has for years denied the victims a right to a dignified final resting place.

According to the newspaper, lack of this information has also affected genocide survivors, whose family members are among the victims, and have been desperate searching for them for the past 26 years.

According to officials, hiding this information, family members knew of the existence of the remains but they had bribed local leaders in the area to keep such a secret from survivors and the authorities.