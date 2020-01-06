Fresh Nile dam talks slated for January 8 and 9

A fresh tripartite meeting between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on a controversial dam on the River Nile will be held 8-9 January 2020 in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.The talks which will focus on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), is the continuation of the meeting held in Khartoum last month.

During the Addis Ababa meeting, the three countries are expected to reach an agreement on the controversial dam Ethiopia is building on Nile river.

The three countries will also meet in Washington on January 15, 2020 to finalize their agreement.

If an agreement is not reached by January 15, they will invoke article 10 of the 2015 Declaration of Principles.

It states that “the three countries commit to settle any dispute resulting from the interpretation or application of the declaration of principles through talks or negotiations based on the good will principle”.

According to the article, if the parties involved do not succeed in solving the dispute through talks or negotiations, they can ask for mediation or refer the matter to their heads of state or prime ministers.