Friendly Match : Cameroon To Face Mexico

Published on 09.05.2023 at 10h36 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The Mexican federation has just made official the holding of the match scheduled for 10 June 2023 in the United States.

The last time the two teams met was during the 2014 World Cup. Mexico beat Cameroon in the group stage.

Almost a decade later, the Indomitable Lions have the opportunity to rectify the situation. This will be on June 7 at the Snapdragon stadium in San Diego, California, USA. The match will be played at 3:00 am Cameroon time.

Mexico is preparing for the Final Four of the Concafa league and the next Golf Cup.

