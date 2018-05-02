From AMISOM to Somali forces: AU endorses transfer plan

The African Union Peace and Security Council on Wednesday endorsed the Somalia Transition Plan, which includes a time-frame for the transfer of security responsibilities from its troops to those of the federal government.The transitional plan is about organized, gradual, systematic transfer of responsibility to Somali forces by AMISOM,” without creating security vacuum against al-Qaeda linked al-Shabaab.

The transitional plan was developed by the federal government of Somalia, in conjunction with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), the UN, the European Union and other key international partners.

In its communique of the 769th meeting of the PSC on the Somalia Transition Plan, the council emphasized that the plan is a realistic and comprehensive document which forms the basis for channeling collective efforts and undertake further planning so as to consolidate AMISOM’s gains and make progress towards the takeover of primary security responsibilities by the government.

The Council stresses that the full implementation of the transition plan is dependent on fully addressing the challenges raised by the operational readiness assessment of regional forces, completion of discussions on the Somali troop generation, training, integration, accommodation, equipment and logistical support for the tasks related to the transition.

The council calls for the provision of the requisite funding support for the implementation of the plan and emphasizes the urgent need for streamlined and coordinated capacity building for the Somalia security forces, particularly the training support provided to the army, with clear distribution of roles and responsibilities among stakeholders, including AMISOM.

The council stressed the importance of an orderly and gradual transfer of security responsibilities from AMISOM to the Somalia National Security Forces in order not to compromise the gains already made and foster conditions conducive for the full implementation of the transition.