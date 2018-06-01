Fru Ndi slams Tchiroma over comments on Menka-Pinyin killings

SDF National Chairman, Ni John Fru Ndi, has rubbished the comments made by the Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, on last week killings in Menka-Pinyin in the North West Region of Cameroon.

The SDF Chieftain described Minister Tchiroma’s utterances on the killings as “lies.”

He was speaking on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, during a press briefing at his Ntarinkon residence.

During the press briefing, the SDF National Chairman dared the Government Spokesperson to present the 20 hostages, the guns and ammunitions, that he alleged were rescued and confiscated respectively from the Ambazonia Defence Forces.

To him, the Minister’s press conference was intended to divert the attention of Cameroonians and the international community.

Fru Ndi berated the manner in which the security forces slain what he termed “27 innocent Cameroonians.”

According to him, in other advanced and civilised countries, security forces during an upheaval try to capture the perpetrators of violence and used them to obtain vital information to be able to nib the root cause of such upheavals in the bud.

“But in Menka, everybody was killed. If they had nothing to hide or erase all traces of what could be investigated for the truth to come out, why did soldiers follow the bike and an aide who took one of these innocent boys to the hospital, pulled them out, brought them right to Menka and shot them to death? This, to me was aimed at erasing any trace or to eliminate anyone who could reveal what actually took place in Menka,” Fru Ndi said.

He expressed dismay at the indifference of the administrative authorities of the Region. According to him, since the incident happened, no administrative officer in the Region, be he the Governor, the SDO of Mazem and the DO of Santa has been to the scene of the event.

He also faulted the State broadcaster, CRTV, for downplaying and not reporting on the event even at the Regional level. He accused them of complicity with the Government.

To Fru Ndi, the recent killings in Menka-Pinyin is a testament that President Paul Biya hates Anglophones and said “in no distant future he (Biya) will answer for crimes against humanity”.

Fru Ndi is also quoted to have said if he was still young, he would be in the bush fighting.

Meanwhile, on Monday May 28, 2018, during a Press Conference in Yaounde, Minister Tchiroma said the 27 youths killed in Menka were terrorists wreaking havoc in Buchi, Piyin and Menka.

He said thanks to the special operation, five shotguns were seized, including 17 weapons of war, 10 hunting weapons, over 2,000 ammunition, 30 military uniforms and 5 berets belonging to gendarmes and policemen coldly murdered by the same terrorists in Bali, Belo and Batibo.