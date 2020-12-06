Fugitive leaders of Ethiopia’s Tigray region cornered-Military

The deserting leaders of the defiant Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in Ethiopia’s Tigray region have been cornered at a place called ‘Kola Tembe’ in Werkamba, a town about 60 km north east the regional capital-Mekele, a military officer has said on Sunday.Colonel Shambel Beyene, deputy commander of the 31st regiment which is incharge of apprehending the TPLF leaders, said the Ethiopian army is shelling the last foothold of the fugitive leaders at Kola Tembe to exterminate or apprehend them.

According to the deputy commander, the national army has encircled Kola Tembe from three directions and the federal troops are advancing toward last stronghold of TPLF leaders.

“The deserting troops of TPLF had resisted us at at Wereh River but later they were defeated following heavy shelling,” he added.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the completion of what he called law enforcement operation in Tigray region after national army a week ago took full control of the regional capital which is home for a half-million people.

TPLF leaders are expected to surrender in the following days as thousands of their troops laid their arms down.

Abiy Sunday on his facebook post announced the commencement of rebuilding damaged infrastructures in Tigray.

“Work to rebuild Tigray has commenced with teams on the ground undertaking repair work on damaged infrastructure to restore essential services”, said the premier.

Fighting between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s federal army and forces loyal to the region’s former ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), erupted on Nov. 4 after the TPLF troops attacked a military base in Tigray region.

Thousands of people are believed to have died while more than 46,000 refugees have crossed to neighbouring Sudan during a month long fighting between the two forces.