Funds available for AFCON infrastructure – Cameroon gov’t

The authorities in Cameroon say funds to build new sports infrastructure and improve existing ones for next year’s African Nations Cup are available.Speaking of their resolve to host Africa’s foremost football tournament, the authorities claim the construction of infrastructure cannot be interrupted since the money has already been provided.

They say the first inspection mission from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is currently in the country to gauge Cameroon’s level of preparedness to host the tournament.

Over CFA500 billion in the 2018 Finance Law has been budgeted for the realization of a number of sport infrastructures linked to the organization of the showpiece event.

According to Isaac Tamba, Director General of the Economy (DGE) at the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Spatial Planning (MINEPAT), the necessary arrangements have been made for all work related to the competition to be completed.

“It must be said at the outset that priority has been given to the infrastructures linked to the organization of AFCON.. and all the resources for this purpose have already been secured,” he said.

This assurance comes against the countdown for the readiness of the venues planned to host matches of the 32nd AFCON tournament.

This includes the arrival from Italy last week, of 232 containers at the port of Douala, consisting of prefabricated materials for the construction of a 60,000-seater stadium in the capital Yaoundé.

The stadium is expected to be the epicenter of the tournament.

A 50,000-seater stadium is currently under construction in Douala and could host the opening match of Africa’s most prestigious football competition.