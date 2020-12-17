International › APA

Happening now

Funeral rites for late Rawlings postponed

Published on 17.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The office of Jerry John Rawlings has announced the postponement of the funeral rites for the late former president of Ghana who died last month.The official burial ceremony was earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

The office of the former Ghanaian president said in a statement signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa of the Communications Directorate of the office the former president on Thursday that a new date would be communicated to the public in due course.

 “The inconvenience to all who had made prior arrangements for the funeral ceremonies is deeply regretted,” the statement said.

Former President Rawlings died in Accra on November 12, 2020 at the age of 73.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top