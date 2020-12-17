Funeral rites for late Rawlings postponed

The office of Jerry John Rawlings has announced the postponement of the funeral rites for the late former president of Ghana who died last month.The official burial ceremony was earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

The office of the former Ghanaian president said in a statement signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa of the Communications Directorate of the office the former president on Thursday that a new date would be communicated to the public in due course.

“The inconvenience to all who had made prior arrangements for the funeral ceremonies is deeply regretted,” the statement said.

Former President Rawlings died in Accra on November 12, 2020 at the age of 73.