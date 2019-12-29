G/Bissau: A run-off vote to head off instability

Bissau-Guineans head to the polls once again on Sunday in a second round vote with many things at stake among them ending the political instability that has rocked the country for over 40 years.By Pape Ngagne Diouf

Polling stations across the country are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for some 700,000 people registered to take part in the exercise to choose between two former prime ministers, Domingos Simoes Pereira, a candidate of the traditional African Party for the independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) and Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the standard-bearer of MADEM, a splinter of the PAIGC.

Perira, 56, polled 40.13 percent in the first round on November 24 ahead of his run-off rival Embalo, 47, who collected 27.65 percent.

Through the course of an uneventful 15-day electoral campaign, the two run-off candidates promised to reduce poverty and tackle corruption as a means of reviving Guinea Bissau’s sluggish economy.