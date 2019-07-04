G/Bissau announces names of newly appointed ministers

Guinea-Bissau’s President José Mario Vaz of Guinea-Bissau has issued a decree appointing a 31-member government including 16 ministers and 15 deputy ministers, reports said on Thursday.According to the decree issued to APA on Thursday, eight women hold ministerial portfolios and three others are deputy ministers in this new government led by Prime Minister Aristides Gomes.
The Government records the arrival of seven new ministers including Luís Melo, the new Ministry of Defense and Freedom Fighters, Juliano Augusto Fernandes, Interior Minister, and Suzi Barbosa , Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities.
The composition of the new Government of Guinea-Bissau led by Prime Minister Aristides Gomes is as follows:
Ministers :
Mr. Armando Mango: Minister at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesman in charge of Parliamentary Affairs
Ms. Odete Costa Semedo: Minister of Territorial Administration and Electoral Management
Ms Adiatu Djalo Nandinga: Minister of Fisheries
Ms. Suzi Barbosa: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities
Mr. Luis Melo: Minister of National Defense and Freedom Fighters
Juliano Augusto Fernandes: Minister of the Interior
Mr. Geraldo Joao Martins: Minister of Economy and Finance
Mr. Iaia Djalo: Minister of trade and Industry
Mr. Dautarin Monteiro Costa: Minister of National Education and Higher Education
Ms. Fatumata Djau Balde: Minister of Public Administration and State Modernization
Ms. Rute Monteiro: Minister of Justice and Human Rights
Ms. Magda Nely Robalo Silva: Minister of Public Health
Ms. Cadi Seidi: Minister of Women, Family and Social Protection
Ms. Nelvina Barreto: Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
Mr. Issufo Balde: Minister of Natural Resources and Energy
Mr. Osvaldo Abreu: Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development
Deputy Ministers:
Ms. Quite Djalo: Deputy Minister for the Environment and Biodiversity
Mr. Samuel Dinis Manuel: Deputy Minister for Transport and Communications
Mr. Malam Bacai Junior: Deputy Minister for Communities
Mr. Dionísio do Reino Pereira: Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports
Mr. Jose Djo: Deputy Minister for the Budget
Mr. Suleimane Seidi: Deputy Minister for the Treasury
Mr. Anaximandro Zylene Casimiro Menut: Deputy Minister for Hospital Management
Mr. Garcia Bifa Bideta: Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research
Mrs Catarina Taborda: Deputy Minister for Tourism and Crafts
Mr. Júlio Cesar Nosolini: Deputy Minister for Electoral Management
Mr. Mario Saiegh: Deputy Minister for Security and Public Order;
Ms. Tomásia Manjuba: Deputy Minister for Regional Integration and Planning
Mr Antonio Quirino Bubacar Spencer Embalo: Deputy Minister for Culture
Mr. Jooo Mario Batica Ferreira: Deputy Minister for Social Communication
Armindo Joao Handem: Deputy Minister for Freedom Fighters.