G/Bissau announces names of newly appointed ministers

04.07.2019

Guinea-Bissau’s President José Mario Vaz of Guinea-Bissau has issued a decree appointing a 31-member government including 16 ministers and 15 deputy ministers, reports said on Thursday.According to the decree issued to APA on Thursday, eight women hold ministerial portfolios and three others are deputy ministers in this new government led by Prime Minister Aristides Gomes.

The Government records the arrival of seven new ministers including Luís Melo, the new Ministry of Defense and Freedom Fighters, Juliano Augusto Fernandes, Interior Minister, and Suzi Barbosa , Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities.

The composition of the new Government of Guinea-Bissau led by Prime Minister Aristides Gomes is as follows:

Ministers :

Mr. Armando Mango: Minister at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and Government Spokesman in charge of Parliamentary Affairs

Ms. Odete Costa Semedo: Minister of Territorial Administration and Electoral Management

Ms Adiatu Djalo Nandinga: Minister of Fisheries

Ms. Suzi Barbosa: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities

Mr. Luis Melo: Minister of National Defense and Freedom Fighters

Juliano Augusto Fernandes: Minister of the Interior

Mr. Geraldo Joao Martins: Minister of Economy and Finance

Mr. Iaia Djalo: Minister of trade and Industry

Mr. Dautarin Monteiro Costa: Minister of National Education and Higher Education

Ms. Fatumata Djau Balde: Minister of Public Administration and State Modernization

Ms. Rute Monteiro: Minister of Justice and Human Rights

Ms. Magda Nely Robalo Silva: Minister of Public Health

Ms. Cadi Seidi: Minister of Women, Family and Social Protection

Ms. Nelvina Barreto: Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

Mr. Issufo Balde: Minister of Natural Resources and Energy

Mr. Osvaldo Abreu: Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development

Deputy Ministers:

Ms. Quite Djalo: Deputy Minister for the Environment and Biodiversity

Mr. Samuel Dinis Manuel: Deputy Minister for Transport and Communications

Mr. Malam Bacai Junior: Deputy Minister for Communities

Mr. Dionísio do Reino Pereira: Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports

Mr. Jose Djo: Deputy Minister for the Budget

Mr. Suleimane Seidi: Deputy Minister for the Treasury

Mr. Anaximandro Zylene Casimiro Menut: Deputy Minister for Hospital Management

Mr. Garcia Bifa Bideta: Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research

Mrs Catarina Taborda: Deputy Minister for Tourism and Crafts

Mr. Júlio Cesar Nosolini: Deputy Minister for Electoral Management

Mr. Mario Saiegh: Deputy Minister for Security and Public Order;

Ms. Tomásia Manjuba: Deputy Minister for Regional Integration and Planning

Mr Antonio Quirino Bubacar Spencer Embalo: Deputy Minister for Culture

Mr. Jooo Mario Batica Ferreira: Deputy Minister for Social Communication

Armindo Joao Handem: Deputy Minister for Freedom Fighters.