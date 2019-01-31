G/Bissau: Cape Verdean leader willing to support electoral process

The President of Cape Verde, Jorge Carlos Fonseca, has expressed his willingness to travel to Guinea Bissau soon to support the country’s electoral process.He was speaking on the sidelines of the Cape Verdean and Atlantic International Conference held in Santiago Island, Cape Verde.

The visit should it come will be in his capacity as current president of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP), and he will be accompanied by Francisco Ribeiro Telles, CPLP Executive Secretary.

Guinea-Bissau’s foreign ministry, in a statement seen by APA on Thursday said: “This visit will only be meaningful if it helps all political actors in Guinea-Bissau to understand each other, so that the legislative elections can be held in the best possible conditions”.

However, Fonseca, who wishes Guinea-Bissau a “fair and calm” electoral process, will postpone his visit if he thinks it will be “insufficient” to help the “smooth running of the electoral process,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, although President José Mario Vaz recently announced the visit of Fonseca, from February 12 to 14, Bissau-Guinean civil society and several political actors are reportedly against it.

Legislative elections will take place in Guinea Bissau on 10 March.