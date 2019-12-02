G/Bissau: CNE files complaint against President

Guinea-Bissau’s president of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), José Pedro Sambú, announced on Monday that he had filed a complaint against José Mário Vaz, on the grounds that the incumbent president accused the institution of having played a role in programming the poster for the second round of the presidential election.Speaking to the press, Mr. Sambú said he had “filed a lawsuit” against the incumbent president, who came fourth after the presidential election, for having said “lies and calumnies.”

While conceding defeat and saying he was ready to hand over the baton, José Mário Vaz also stressed that the NEC knew “perfectly” the candidates who would be present in the run-off.

Scheduled for December 29, the second round will oppose Aristides Gomes of PAIGC (40.13 percent of the votes) and Umaro Sissaco Embalo of Madem (27.65 percent).