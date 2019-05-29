G/Bissau CSO calls on army to eschew violence

The National Civil Society Movement for Peace, Democracy and Development of Guinea-Bissau is calling on the army to eschew violence in its interventions to settle political disputes.“Interference by the armed forces in political issues calls into question their non-partisan and republican mission,” the president of the movement Fodé Caramba Sanhã said in a statement.

He was reacting to public statements made last Saturday by the leaders of the parliamentary majority calling on government troops to storm the presidential palace.

The civil society organization also urged political leaders to steer clear of inflammatory rhetoric that could compromise the country’s peace and tranquility.