G/Bissau election: Filing of presidential nominations begins Thursday

The filing of nomination papers for the November 24 2019 presidential election in Guinea Bissau, begins on Thursday, and ends on September 25, the country’s Supreme Court (STJ) announced in a statement to APA.The application file must be accompanied by a declaration from the applicant signed by a notary public.

The candidate must expressly indicate that they accept the application submitted by the proposing entity, that they are eligible and do not represent any other political party, coalition of parties or constituent groups.

According to the Supreme Court, independent candidates must be voters whose names appear on the electoral list published on March 10.

In addition, their nomination files must be signed by a minimum of 5000 voters domiciled in at least five of the country’s nine regions.

A decree published on 18 June set the date for the presidential elections as November 24, 2019.

But there were consultations beforehand between President José Mário Vaz, the 49 legally constituted political parties, the government and the National Elections Commission (CNE).