G/Bissau leader preaches against outside interference

President Jose Mario Vaz of Guinea-Bissau has exhorted his new cabinet and Prime minister Faustino Fudut Imbali, to spare no efforts to facilitate a credible and transparent presidential election on November 24 and convince the international community that his country can resolve its own internal problems without undue interference from the outside world.”You are faced with a difficult task which is organising credible and transparent elections on November 24th and show the world that Bissau Guineans can solve their own problems, organising and monitoring the internal process fairly, freely and peacefully, with no need for an irreverent external interference that does not respect our laws and institutions”, President Vaz said.

Speaking Thursday afternoon, shortly before he announced his new 31-member cabinet including 25 men and six women, President Vaz urged ministers to be equal to the task and win over “all slanderers of our beloved country”.

He tasked the new cabinet comprising 17 ministers and 14 secretaries to further the cause of justice without hatred, vengeance, rancor, persecution, hinting at the supposed recalcitrance shown by the dismissed Prime minister Aristides Gomes.

Gomes still insists he will not be leaving office, arguing that Vaz’s orders are illegitimate since his term officially expired on June 23.