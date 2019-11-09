G/Bissau PM quits days into new role

Guinea Bissau’s Prime Minister Faustino Fudut Imbali has tendered his resignation to President José Mario Vaz Friday evening, less than two weeks after his controversial appointment which was rejected by the international community.By Nouha Mancaly

In his resignation letter, PM Imbali, whose appointment late last month was rejected by the international community, said he took his decision to allow the country’s leader “to reshape the political history of Guinea-Bissau” and not to allow foreign forces to “destabilise and deride his country.

He beseeched President Vaz to allow him to resign with immediate effect.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which did not recognise the government of Faustino Fudut Imbali, which succeeded that of Aristides Gomes, met this Friday in Niamey, Niger for an extraordinary summit on the situation in Guinea-Bissau.