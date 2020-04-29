International › APA

G/Bissau: PM, three ministers test positive for Covid-19

Published on 29.04.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

The Prime Minister of Guinea-Bissau, Nuno Gomes Nabian, and three members of his government have tested positive for the new coronavirus and have been quarantined in a hotel in the capital, Bissau, APA can report.The announcement was made on Tuesday evening on Guinea-Bissau national television TGB, by the Minister of Health, António Deuna, who is also the president of the Inter-ministerial Committee for the fight against Covid-19.

 

Deuna took the opportunity to invite his fellow citizens to respect the measures enacted by the health authorities, arguing that the situation is becoming increasingly “serious.”

 

Until last night, Guinea-Bissau had registered only 73 cases of Covid-19. Eighteen patients have been declared cured and one has died.

 

