G/Bissau receives anti-Covid-19 items from Morocco

Equipment and materials to deepen the response to the coronavirus pandemic in Guinea-Bissau arrived at the Osvaldo Vieira International Airport in Bissau on Monday.A large delegation, including among others, Magda Robalo, the Minister of State to the President of the Republic, High Commissioner for the fight against Covid-19, religious dignitaries and representatives of the local section of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African scholars, went to the airport to show their gratitude.

On one of the banners brandished by the welcoming committee, in the presence of Babana El Alaoui Mohamed Salah, the official in charge of the diplomatic branch of Morocco in Guinea-Bissau, the leadership of King Mohammed VI was hailed.

“The real African leaders are those who are present in normal times and in times of crisis” read one banner.

Guinea Bissau benefited from a batch of protective masks, visors, charlottes, gowns, hydroalcoholic gel, as well as boxes of chloroquine and azithromycin.

Morocco’s support aims to strengthen the efforts of the Bissau-Guinean government in the fight against the new coronavirus.

This aid is part of a huge solidarity operation extended to 15 African countries in all the sub-regionson the continent.

These countries are Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Chad and Zambia.

The objective of the Moroccan kingdom is to support African sister nations in their efforts to fight the pandemic.

Overall, nearly eight million face masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 charlottes, 60,000 gowns, 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel, as well as 75,000 boxes of chloroquine and 15,000 boxes of azithromycin will be distributed to these countries.

In accordance with the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO), all the protective gears and equipment, making up the medical aids, were made by Moroccan companies.

These donations, distributed across the continent as instructed by King Mohammed VI, sufficiently demonstrate Morocco’s Africa policy and active solidarity with regard to its brotherly countries on the continent.

They are part of the implementation of a royal initiative launched on April 13, and meant to be “pragmatic and action-oriented.”